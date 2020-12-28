EnvMin Barna: New SUMAL to be our main weapon in fighting illegal logging

The SUMAL system will become Romania's main weapon in the fight against illegal deforestation, this being one of the most complex and efficient such systems in the world, Environment Minister Tanczos Barna said at a meeting regarding the completion and operationalization of the new #SUMAL.

The Minister of Environment participated, on Monday, in a meeting regarding the completion and operationalization of the new #SUMAL - the wood tracking information system, which took place at the headquarters of the Special Telecommunications Service, it is mentioned in an announcement posted on Facebook .

"With the new SUMAL we will be able to track, in real time, via GPS coordinates, any transport of wood from the loading point to the unloading point. In this way, it will be extremely difficult to see multiple transports made with the same paper," said the head of the Environment.

At the same time, the announcement states that SUMAL 2.0 also requires the loading of photos from several angles of the loaded wood for any transport in Romania, as well as the marking in the forest of wood flooring with GPS coordinates, before cutting. Moreover, in the new SUMAL it will be possible to see daily all the volumes of wood material from any warehouse in the country.