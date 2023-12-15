Foreign Affairs Ministry celebrates 110 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Albania

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday celebrates 110 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and the Republic of Albania.

Romania and Albania are European allies and partners that share a special connection, the two countries reaffirming on this occasion their will to contribute together to "a strong, prosperous, safe and competitive Europe," reads a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

"The ties between our states are based on a strong tradition, in which history merges with a common cultural heritage and close interpersonal ties, including through the our related minorities that create a solid bridge between our states beyond geographical aspects. Romania occupies a special place in the group of friendly states of Albania, being the first country to recognize the Independence of Albania, with a continuous contribution to the establishment of deep common historical ties and to the active role of the Albanian diaspora," emphasizes the MAE.

The same press release mentions that the idea of declaring Albania's Independence was initiated by Ismail Qemali during a meeting he had in Bucharest alongside Luigi Guraqui with the representatives of the Albanian community in Romania, at the "Continental Hotel", on November 5, 1912.

"Today, friendship and mutual respect are defining elements in our quest to deepen our political and economic ties, and boost bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest that enrich the common Romanian-Albanian heritage every day. Romania is and will remain a firm supporter of the European path of the Republic of Albania. Romania supports a clear, transparent and rigorous expansion process, on both geographical dimensions - the Western Balkans and the Eastern vicinity alike, based on its own merits, reforms and the fulfillment of the accession criteria. Romania's support for the effective launch of Albania's negotiations with the Union European is yet another affirmation of the positive strategic projection that Romania has on the Western Balkans region," the MAE also highlights.

According to the same source, Romania and the Republic of Albania reiterate "the joint decision to tackle together, as allies within NATO, all challenges to the security and stability of the Euro-Atlantic area."

"We are committed to taking concrete actions to promote the strategic importance of the Black Sea and the Western Balkans for the Euro-Atlantic space. Next year we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Understanding, Cooperation and Good Neighbourhood between Romania and the Republic of Albania, signed in Bucharest, on May 11, 1994, and we will do it with the strong hope that the future will confirm that our states belong to the same community of values," the MAE pointed out.