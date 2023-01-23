ForMin Aurescu on Romania's accession into Schengen Area: It is premature now to talk about specific calendar

Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, attending a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), on Monday, in Brussels, said "it is premature" to talk about "a specific calendar" regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen Area.

In this context, the head of the Romanian diplomacy mentioned, in a phone-in with private TV broadcaster Digi 24, the discussion with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

"It must be said that Germany supports us very firmly and actively and wishes to take very good steps with all the decision-makers, including with Austria, with the European Commission," stated the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Agerpres informs.

Minister Aurescu also spoke about the perspective of starting consultations on the topic of the Schengen file, in the context of the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union.

"The Swedish presidency is extremely determined to deal with this topic as a matter of priority," he said.

Bogdan Aurescu also reminded that on January 29, elections are organized in Austria, the country that opposed Romania's accession to the European free movement area. "Before this date, it is difficult to estimate what Austria's position will be", added the Romanian minister.

According to him, the reassignment of Romania's ambassador to Vienna represents a "gesture of openness on the part of Romania".

"All these gestures and our efforts will continue, they must accumulate and we must see what exactly emerges from this type of process," said Bogdan Aurescu.

In terms of the prospect of the Schengen file, the Romanian Foreign Minister stated: "We cannot ignore objective realities, such as those related to Austria or the migration situation on the Balkan route, where Romania is not placed. (.. .) This is also the reason why the Chancellor of Austria is in Bulgaria and not in Romania".

Commenting on the vote against Romania's accession, he appreciated that "Austria showed that it is the only European state that opposes accession into the Schengen Area, while all other member states support this accession".