Gas prices for household consumers could go up about 10pct as of 1 April 2020

The regulated gas price could increase by about 9-10 percent as of 1 April 2020 if the liberalisation calendar comes into force, the one which the Romanian authorities are drafting, according to some sources in the energy sector.

The new liberalisation calendar agreed by the Romanian authorities and the European Commission stipulates that the gas market will be completely liberalised as of 1 April 2021, however, between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021, there will be a period of transition.In this transition interval, 50 percent of the necessary for household consumers and power plants will be ensured under a regulated regime, at the price capped at 68 lei per MWh, and 50 percent of the gas will be purchased from the free market.December 26 is Romania's deadline to transpose into legislation the new liberalisation calendar of the gas market, taking into account that Romania, due to an infringement procedure resulting from OUG No.114/2018, received a 3-month delay from Brussels so it wouldn't be sent before the European Court of Justice.The natural gas market will be completely liberalised on 1 April 2021, whereas the energy market on 1 June 2021, including for household consumers, Vice President of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) Zoltan Nagy-Bege said two weeks ago.According to him, the measure has been agreed by all the market participants, including the European Commission.The ANRE will continue to approve only the supply tariffs as a last resort, for a limited period, in case of emergencies, such as bankruptcy or inability of the supplier to deliver energy or gas.Energy officials have two plans to make sure that this will be accomplished: this calendar will be legislated either through Law in Parliament or through Emergency Ordinance, if things get blocked in the legislative forum.If Romania doesn't solve these issues within the European Commission's deadline, the infringement file will be sent to the European Court of Justice.