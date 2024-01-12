GDP estimate growth stays at 0.9 pct in Q3 2023

The Gross Domestic Product increased by 0.9 pct in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, on seasonally adjusted series, while, at nine months, the GDP advance was 2.2 pct, according to provisional data (2) published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics.

On seasonally adjusted series, the estimated Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter of 2023 was 403 billion RON in current prices and registered an increase of 2.9 pct compared to the third quarter of 2022.

According to provisional data (1), published on December 7, the Gross Domestic Product - seasonally adjusted data - estimated for the third quarter of 2023 was RON 402.678 billion in current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 0.9 pct compared to the second quarter of 2023 and by 2.9 pct compared to the third quarter of 2022.

At nine months, the estimated GDP amounted to RON 1.186 billion in current prices.

On gross series, the estimated Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter of last year was about 435 billion RON in current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 1.1 pct compared to the same period last year.

Between January and September, the estimated GDP was 1.131 billion RON in current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 1.4 pct compared to 2022.

In terms of GDP use, significant changes in the contribution to GDP growth in the third quarter of 2023, between the two estimates, recorded the expenditure on individual final consumption of general government, from -0.2 pct to +1.1 pct, due to the increase in its volume from 96.5 pct to 117.9 pct and the actual collective final consumption of general government, from -0.2 pct to -0.6 pct, following the decrease in its volume from 97.8 pct to 92.9 pct.