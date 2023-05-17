Gov't approves general framework to complete operational programmes under 2014 - 2020 programming period.

The Government has approved the general framework for the observance of activities regarding the completion of operational programmes financed under the 2014 - 2020 programming period, Government Spokesman Dan Carbunaru announced on Wednesday.

"Today the Government approved the provisions of a normative act that regulates the general framework by which the measures, activities, conditions and general terms will be respected to close the operational programmes financed under the 2014 - 2020 programming period from the European Regional Development Fund, the Social Fund the European Union, the Cohesion Fund and the European Fund for Fisheries and Maritime Affairs, to which the European Aid Fund for the most disadvantaged is added. As such, funding from the Financial Framework related to the Cohesion Policy for the period 2021 - 2027 is possible, projects of investments of over 10 billion euros. This will allow Romania to continue, in practice, the development of important investments in transport infrastructure, water, sewerage, natural gas, urban mobility, but also health and education," Dan Carbunaru told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

He mentioned that Minister of Investments and European Projects Marcel Bolos, on a working visit to Brussels, received assurances regarding the payments that will be made for the II tranche that belongs to Romania from the PNRR, told Agerpres.

"In this regard, our country's request has been submitted and the discussions are very advanced so that in the coming days our country can receive the approval of the European Commission. As you know, the total value of this tranche is 2.8 billion euros and the only the remaining point under discussion aims to reach a milestone in the field of energy in the amount of 70 million euros, approximately. So, the vast majority of this amount will, in this context, receive the approval of the European Commission," explained Carbunaru.