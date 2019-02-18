Gv't backs irreversible connection of Moldova to European space, EU values

Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall attended the inauguration of the construction site for Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline at the invitation of Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip, the Romanian official stressing at the event that the Government supports the realization of the "an irreversible connection" of the Republic of Moldova to the European space and EU values.

Birchall conveyed the message of the Prime Minister, who welcomed the importance of the inaugurated project.

"Starting work on the Ungheni - Chisinau gas pipeline is of particular importance for the energy security of the Republic of Moldova because it will ensure the diversification of the natural gas supply sources and routes. Interconnection in the field of natural gas is a major priority of our bilateral cooperation and represents a strategic investment", the Romanian Deputy Prime Minister was quoted as saying by a press release issued by the Executive for AGERPRES.

On the occasion of her visit to Chisinau, Ana Birchall had meetings with Pavel Filip and with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, Tudor Ulianovschi. During the discussions she conveyed a "firm" message bolstering the pursuit of the European objectives, reconfirming Romania's support for the European path of Chisinau, based on the bilateral strategic partnership for European integration of the Republic of Moldova and in consensus with the aspirations of its citizens, the release reads.

At the same time, Birchall pointed out that Romania has supported and will support the European path of the Republic of Moldova, a goal that our country promotes during the presidency of the EU Council as well.

"Romania upholds the efforts to strengthen the European path of the Republic of Moldova, which we want to be irreversible, including by stimulating an increased visibility of the Eastern Neighborhood topic during Romania's mandate to the Presidency of the Council of the European Union," said the Romanian Deputy Prime Minister.