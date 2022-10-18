Health Ministry's official: All financial resources from PNRR to make health system more efficient

All the "historical" financial resources from National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and from the future health operational program will make this system "more efficient and performing", and the patient's first contact with the health system will benefit from a "significant improvement", declared on Tuesday the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, present at the 11th edition of the Pharmaceutical Industry Forum, told Agerpres.

"All the financial resources, historical I could say, from the PNRR and from the future health operational program will be able to make the health system in Romania more efficient and perform better. Because it is not only a matter of how much money you have and how many resources you have, but the possibilities and tools to optimize costs, expenses that you have at your disposal. If you have a health system that is efficient and with little money, you can do significant things," said Baciu.

According to him, the patients will notice the impact of the 1.7 billion euros from the PNRR allocated for the health infrastructure - for reconstructions, modernization or endowments with equipment and other additional projects related to the outpatient part, the endowment of family medicine offices.