Industrial production prices up by 21.6 pct in February

Industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) increased by 21.6% in February 2023, compared to the same month last year, but decreased by 0.3% compared to the previous month, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the quoted source, at the level of the domestic market, the industrial production price index registered a decrease of 0.08% in February, compared to January 2023, but increased by 27.45% compared to January of last year.

Regarding the foreign market, in February compared to January, industrial production prices were lower by 0.82%, while, compared to the same month last year, there was an increase of 8.35%.

By large industrial groups, in February 2023 compared to February 2022, the most important increases in the prices of industrial production were recorded in: the energy industry (+39.9%), the intermediate goods industry (+9.35%), the goods industry long-term use (+11.31%), capital goods industry (+7.35%) and consumer goods industry (+17.70%).

Compared to the reference period, the INS data reveal that, by activity section, prices increased in: production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning, by 59.95%; manufacturing industry (+10.01%) and water distribution; sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (+23.55%).

In the extractive industry, a decrease of 21.2% is recorded.AGERPRES