IntMin Predoiu: Issuing a driving licence as a result of corruption is a crime.

Interior Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Tuesday that issuing a driving licence as a result of corruption committed by those in charge is "an attempt on the life of any traffic participant, it is a crime."

"I would like to send an extremely strong message to all the structures of the Ministry of the Interior about the intransigence in the application of the law. We are aware of situations where 'lapses' from a certain level of law enforcement have been reported. We know of situations where the law has been interpreted or set aside on subjective grounds. I ask every policeman to apply the law exactly as it is written in the Official Journal, regardless of who is in front of him, regardless of what person, what function, what social status. Without an uncompromising application of the law, all other efforts reduce their efficiency, because that is where we start and that is where we have to go, to the application of the law," said Catalin Predoiu during the 2nd edition of the Road Safety Forum, organised by the President of the Committee for Defence, Public Order and National Security, Liberal Senator Nicoleta Pauliuc, in partnership with the Association of Road Accident Victims, told Agerpres.

He added that the issuing of a driving licence as a result of corruption is "a crime," it is an attempt on the life of any traffic participant in principle and he will have zero tolerance if any such behaviours occur.