Iohannis: Since 1990, Romania has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by more than two thirds

Romania has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by over two thirds since 1990, while multiplying its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, adding that currently, Romania has one of the lowest levels of such emissions per capita in the European Union, told Agerpres.

Iohannis attended and delivered a speech to the Climate Ambition Summit included on the agenda of the UN General Assembly.

"Romania will phase out coal by 2030 and bring into eco-compliance coal mining sites by 2032. Two billion euro were recently committed nationally to renewable energy generation, storage and transport, as well as energy efficiency, through the REPowerEU instrument. Romania is home to some of the largest European training centres for renewable energy technicians, including from developing countries," said Iohannis.

He added that Romania is also an increasingly attractive host to solar panels and batteries manufacturing.

"My diplomatic engagements with Latin American leaders this spring enhanced our dialogue on circular economy and in approaching the green transition," he added.

Iohannis also said that Romania has built in recent years a network of international partnerships on emergency and disaster response, contributing to the consolidation of early warning systems.

"Over the next period, we will expand this network with more countries from Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Romania also works towards adapting agriculture to climate change and for improving access to food worldwide. Given our successful record in Malawi and Tanzania, we aim at expanding such programs, especially to African countries, in the next two years."