Jaqueline Crisitian qualifies for round of 16 of Transylvania open tournament

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian qualified for the round of 16 of the Transylvania Open tournament, the only WTA 250 level in Romania equipped with total prizes of 267,082 US dollars, after defeating Spanish Marina Bassols Ribera, 6-3, 6-2, on Tuesday evening, at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, told Agerpres.

Initially, Jaqueline Cristian was supposed to face Romanian Miriam Bulgaru, but the latter had to withdraw right before the match, due to a last-minute medical problem.

Bulgaru was replaced by a "lucky loser", Bassols Ribera (24 years old, WTA's 105), who got defeated in one hour and 14 minutes of playing.

Jaqueline Cristian (25 years old, WTA's 81) managed 4 aces and never lost her serve, saving all four break points that the Spanish had.

Jaqueline Cristian won a cheque worth 4,040 US dollars and 30 WTA points, and in the round of 16 she will face Danish Clara Tauson (21 years old, WTA's 80). The Danish has 3-2 in direct matches, the last victory dating from last week, when she defeated Cristian 6-2, 6-0 in the round of 16 of the Linz tournament.

Also on Tuesday, Romanian Ana Bogdan and the Argentinian Nadia Podoroska were defeated by the 2nd seeded, Viktoria Hruncakova (Slovakia)/Alexandra Panova (Russia), 6-4, 6-3, in the first doubles round.