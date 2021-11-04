Kelemen Hunor: President's position - correct approach; a large majority must have constitutional reform as desideratum

The position of President Klaus Iohannis to call the parties to consultations when a parliamentary majority will crystallize is a correct approach, but at the same time, a large majority must have constitutional reform and a long-term perspective as desideratum, Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) leader Kelemen Hunor told AGERPRES on Thursday.

"It is a correct approach, after two failed attempts, for the president to wait until the parties find a coalition formula. So, from this point of view, it is absolutely understandable that President Iohannis goes on this option, because both with Ciolos and Ciuca he has not managed to get the Government through Parliament. But for a majority, of course, in today's conditions, it respite is needed, because no matter which of the two possible options you put on the table, there is there is a mistrust between the partners, there are adversities, there is a "recent history" and, of course, you have to look for something in common, a more consistent, long-term desideratum, so that you can overcome the recent past. And this is true for PNL - USR relationship, and for the PSD - PNL relationship, so a governing program, a more consistent desideratum, can make a majority over two thirds. It means that you have to do a revision of the Constitution, you have to do some constitutional reforms and you have to see how you can ensure continuity in the long run," Kelemen Hunor explained.

According to the chairman of UDMR, if one does not make a majority with which the Constitution can be revised, then of course there must be a very detailed governing program, with concrete actions and procedures for the functioning of the coalition.On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis announced that he would call the parties to consultations when a parliamentary majority crystallizes."I will wait with the formal consultations until, from the party discussions, a majority assumed by the parties that will want to propose a government crystallizes. Only when this majority is assumed, will I convene consultations for the formation of the new government," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Palace. He said he did not accept approaches on minority governments.