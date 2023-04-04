 
     
Kelemen Hunor, talks with US ambassador about Black Sea oil reserves and minorities' rights

Kronica
Kelemen Hunor

The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, met on Monday with the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, with whom he discussed, among other things, the exploitation of oil and gas reserves in the Black Sea, the war in Ukraine and the rights of minorities.

"At the end of last year, the new ambassador of the United States of America, Kathleen Kavalec, started her mission in Bucharest, whom I received on Monday, at the Government. During the meeting, we discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Romanian-American cooperation in the field of security in the region and in the eastern flank of NATO, about the exploitation of oil and gas reserves in the Black Sea, about green energy, but also the rights of minorities, an important topic for us, had their place in the discussion," Kelemen wrote on Facebook, on Monday.

According to him, the two officials agreed on the consolidation of Romanian-American economic relations.AGERPRES

