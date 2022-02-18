Minister of Economy: We want to have new plane produced in Romania, with help of companies in Romania

Minister of Economy Florin Spataru declared, on Friday, in Bacau, that he would like as a country project a new plane produced by companies in Romania, to be used both in our country and worldwide.

He specified that he will make this proposal during a meeting that the Ministry of Economy and the Chamber of Deputies will organize, next Tuesday, with the "players" in the Romanian aeronautical industry.

"After the discussions we will have next week, organized following the event we are holding with the Chamber of Deputies, I really want to bring to the table all the players in the aeronautical industry and to have a country project, a new aircraft produced in Romania, with the help of companies in Romania, used not only in Romania, but in the region and, why not, worldwide," said the Minister of Economy.

Florin Spataru stressed that Romania has a tradition in this field and must resume aeronautical research.

"Why not launch these challenges? Why not reinitialize research, development in the field of aeronautics so that we have a Romanian product?" said the minister.

A first discussion on this subject was held on Friday at the eastern Aerostar Bacau company.

"Preliminary discussions have shown that we can make a plane for crew training, which should correspond to international standards, but which is produced in Romania. (...) Only through research and development can we keep up with technological research. I hope that with such a call, our pride as innovators, as builders in the field of aeronautics will be reborn, so that we can come up with a new product on the market," the economy minister explained.

He appreciated the activity carried out at Aerostar.

"There are examples that it can be done in Romania, we can have an industry, we can develop capabilities for the defense industry, for the civil industry, for the aeronautical industry and we can promote this sector at European and regional level. (...) This company has tradition and can be a successful model for the transition from one type of business to another, combining both the military and civilian segments," added Florin Spataru.