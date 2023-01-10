Monica Niculescu qualifies for the quarterfinals of the doubles event in Hobart (WTA)

The Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu and the British Alicia Barnett qualified, on Tuesday, in the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the WTA250 259,303 USD-tournament in Hobart (Australia), after defeating the couple Xinyun Han (China)/Tamara Korpatsch (Germany) 6-7 (2) 6-3 10-7.

Niculescu and Barnett prevailed after almost two hours of play (1 h 53 min).

Monica Niculescu and Alicia Barnett secured a $2,400 cheque and 60 WTA points in doubles, going on to play in the quarters against Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland)/Panna Udvardy (Hungary).AGERPRES