 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Monica Niculescu qualifies for the quarterfinals of the doubles event in Hobart (WTA)

Monica Niculescu

The Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu and the British Alicia Barnett qualified, on Tuesday, in the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the WTA250 259,303 USD-tournament in Hobart (Australia), after defeating the couple Xinyun Han (China)/Tamara Korpatsch (Germany) 6-7 (2) 6-3 10-7.

Niculescu and Barnett prevailed after almost two hours of play (1 h 53 min).

Monica Niculescu and Alicia Barnett secured a $2,400 cheque and 60 WTA points in doubles, going on to play in the quarters against Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland)/Panna Udvardy (Hungary).AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.