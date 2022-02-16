Nasui proposes exemption from taxation of first 800 lei instead of social contribution reduction by 5%

Save Romania Union (USR) deputy Claudiu Nasui pleads for the exemption from taxation of the first 800 lei, pointing out that this measure would have the same effect on the state budget, but it would mean more money for low-income Romanians.

"Let's look at the numbers. The 5% social contribution reduction means, for the budget, the equivalent of Zero Taxes for the first 800 lei. That for every Romanian who works in this country. What is the difference if we do one or the other? For the Romanian budget, it is the same. The cost is the same. The difference is for Romanians. For a Romanian who works on the minimum salary, a reduction in the social contribution by 5% means only 127 lei more per month per salary. In the case of a high salary, such as the salary of Klaus Iohannis, the same reduction would mean 1,530 lei more per month, 12 times more. But if we exempt 800 lei from taxation, all Romanians, regardless of salary, would receive about 330 lei more," the former minister of economy wrote on Facebook.

According to him, USR will vote for the reduction in social contribution by 5%, in case there is no necessary support in Parliament for the measure of zero taxes on the first 800 lei.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that Romania is a "champion" in taxing labor, especially on low salaries, and this generates poverty, Agerpres informs.