NATO2022Bucharest/Stoltenberg: A message of the meeting should be the need to step up provision of air defence systems

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "trying to use winter as a weapon of war" against Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, adding that he expects one of the messages of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Bucharest to be the need to step up the provision of air defence systems, told Agerpres.

"What we have seen over the last weeks is horrific attacks against Ukrainian cities, critical infrastructure and also residential areas. What we see is that president Putin is trying to destroy the power system, the gas infrastructure and basic services for the Ukrainian people. And by doing that when we enter winter demonstrates that President Putin is now trying to use the winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine. This is horrific and we need to be prepared for more attacks," said Stoltenberg.

He added that NATO allies have stepped up support for Ukraine with air defense systems, and that one of the messages of the meeting in Bucharest is expected to be the need to step up this aid.

"NATO allies have stepped up their support to Ukraine with additional air defense systems. Allies are providing advanced air defence systems and different systems that can both address the threats posed by various types of drones, but also cruise and ballistic missiles. I expect that one of the messages from the foreign ministers meeting here in Bucharest will be to further step up the provision of air defence systems, as well as spare parts, training and ammunition to the different air defence systems because we need to help Ukraine defend itself against this horrific type of war," said Stoltenberg.

The statements were made at a joint news conference with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest.