Net average earnings in the economy up by 2 euros in April, up to rd 920 euros

The average net salary in the economy was 4,564 RON (rd 920 euros) in April 2023, increasing by 10 RON (+0.2%) compared to March, the highest values being registered in information technology service activities, including IT services activities (10,720 RON), and the lowest in hotels and restaurants (2,441 RON), according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

(1 euro = 4.9568 RON)

Compared to April 2022, the average net earnings increased by 15%.

As for the average gross earnings, it stood at 7,311 RON, 21 RON (+0.3%) higher than in March 2023.

INS data shows that the index of real wage was 103.4% in April 2023 compared to April 2022 and 99.5% compared to March 2023. Compared to October 1990, the index of real earnings was 235.3% in April 2023, 1.2 percentage points lower than that recorded in March 2023.