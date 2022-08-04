New cars registrations drop 7.6pct in Q2

New passenger car registrations decreased by 7.6% in the second quarter of the year, compared to the same period last year, while new registrations of commercial vehicles saw a decline of 11.9% in the reference period, according to the data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the INS, in the second quarter of 2022, the share of new registrations of imported second-hand passenger cars in total new car registrations was 74.2%, down 4.3 percentage points compared to the same quarter of 2021.

In the second quarter of 2022, compared to the second quarter of 2021, new registrations of cars saw increases in the category of buses and minibuses by 15.3% and in the category of mopeds and motorcycles by 9.9% and registered a decrease in the category of passenger cars by 8.3%. Regarding the new registrations of new road vehicles for the transport of passengers, increases were recorded in the category of mopeds and

motorcycles by 16.2% and in the category of passenger cars by 10.4%, and a decrease was recorded in the category of buses and minibuses, by 23.0%.

Regarding the new registrations of commercial goods vehicles, decreases were recorded in all categories as follows: in the category of tractors by 22.8%, in the category of trucks (including road vehicles for special purposes) by 11.9%, and in the category of trailers and semi-trailers, by 8.3%. New registrations of new road vehicles for the transport of goods registered decreases in all categories as follows: the truck category (including vehicles for special purposes) by 22.9%, the semi-trailer trailer category by 14.2% and the tractor category with 3.5%, Agerpres.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, in the second quarter of 2022, new cars registrations increased by 7.1% for passenger cars and by 10% for commercial vehicles.

Cars classified according to the European Pollution Standards, registered in circulation, included, at the end of the second quarter of 2022, in a proportion of 58.7%, vehicles with Euro 4, Euro 5 or Euro 6 pollution standards and in a proportion of 11.7%, vehicles with Non-Euro pollution norm.