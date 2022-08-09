One billion lei added to state aid scheme for significant economic investment

The Ministry of Finance is boosting businesses in Romania and proposing under a draft government decision to increase by one billion lei the budget of the state aid scheme 807/2014 for investment with a major impact on the economy.

The scheme budget increases from 6.38 billion lei to 7.38 billion lei.

June 15 - July 26, 2022, the Ministry of Finance held a session for the registration of requests for agreement to fund investment projects greater than 1 million euros. The session had a budget of at least 700 million lei, with the possibility of supplementing it, and aroused increased interest from investors, with 193 funding requests being submitted.

Funding was granted against a scoreboard by Government Ordinance 807/2014: the value of investment, the type of initial investment, the place where the investment will be made, the profitability of the turnover (in the case of active enterprises), the value of the subscribed and paid-up capital (in the case of newly established companies), Agerpres.

Following the completion of the ordering process based on score, investment projects of a total value of nearly 3.2 billion lei for which state aid of approximately 682.8 million lei is requested in areas such as the food industry, construction material, automotive parts, and pulp and paper manufacturing will be considered.