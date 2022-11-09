Oradea Robotics Club wins four valuable prizes at Robochallenge competition in Bucharest

The Oradea Robotics Club, through 21 young people won four valuable prizes at the Robochallenge competition, that took place in Bucharest, namely first and second place in the Humanoid Robot test, second place in the Line follower-kids test and third place in the Humanoid Sumo test, informed Wednesday the founder and coordinator of the club, Flaviu Birouas, in a press release, told Agerpres.

According to the source, at the 13th edition of the Robochallenge robotics competition, organized by the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, between November 4-6, 2022, more than 600 registered participants from 15 countries from 5 continents, competed.

"Robochallenge aimed for the participants to build autonomous robots, capable of facing their opponents in the 15 tests. From the Robotics Club Oradea, a club founded by the Faculty of Managerial and Technological Engineering, the Department of Mechatronics and financed by Celestica, 21 pupils and students passionate of robotics participated in the Bucharest competition," Flavoiu Birouas declared in the press release.

The young people from Oradea returned home with 4 prizes: 1st and 2nd place in the Humanoid Robot test, a test in which the robots had the task of climbing stairs and crossing an area with obstacles autonomously; 2nd place in the Line follower-kids test, where the robots had to autonomously follow a line using sensors; 3rd place in the Humanoid Sumo test, a test in which the robots fought autonomously with the opponent in a ring.

"These awards increase the visibility of the robotics club and the Mechatronics department. We are very happy that the participating students had the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge. Part of the participating team in Bucharest is already working on the robots with which we will go at the end of this month in Estonia, at the biggest international robotics competition - Robotex," said the founder of Robotics Club Oradea, head of works DEng Flaviu Birouas