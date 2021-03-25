Orban - meeting with Japanese ambassador: Parliamentary diplomacy, extremely important for Romanian Parliament

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban welcomed the Japanese ambassador in Bucharest, Hiroshi Ueda, on Thursday, to whom he conveyed that parliamentary diplomacy is extremely important for the Romanian Parliament, and the new friendship group with Japan to be established in the following period will continue the bilateral cooperation in this area, according to AGERPRES.

"The meeting has a special meaning, because this year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Japan. On the occasion of the Centennial of bilateral relations between the two states, we talked about the importance of continuing these ties, both diplomatic and parliamentary, as well as economic. I conveyed to the ambassador of Japan that parliamentary diplomacy is extremely important for the Romanian Parliament, and the new friendship group with Japan, which will be established in the following period, will continue the bilateral cooperation, at a parliamentary level," Ludovic Orban said in a Facebook post.

He announced that he accepted to take part in an anniversary event, held by the Japanese Embassy in Romania.

"I accepted the invitation of ambassador Hiroshi Ueda of taking part, in November, in the traditional puppet show Awa Ningyo Joruri, which will take place in Bucharest and is part of a series of anniversary events organized by the Embassy of Japan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Romanian-Japanese relations," the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies added.