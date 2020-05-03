Over 2,600 military participate in last 24 hrs in missions to limiting spread of COVID-19

As many as 2,664 military, with 606 technical means, have participated in missions in the last 24 hours to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) reported on Sunday.

"From 2 May, 6:00 a.m. to 3 May, 6:00 a.m., as many as 2,664 military personnel and 606 technical means have acted, in Bucharest and countrywide, in 521 missions to strengthen the presence, to ensure traffic flow and epidemiological triage support at border crossing points, to guard targets taken from the Romanian Gendarmerie, to patrol and support MAI (Internal Affairs Ministry, ed. n.) forces in public order activities in the Capital City and other localities in the country, transport of medical equipment and other materials, accompanying passenger transport convoys," the MApN said in a statement sent to AGERPRES.During the same interval of time, 828 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection were processed at the National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development "Cantacuzino" and 233 samples were being completed.Constanta and Timisoara's Modular Medical Isolation and Treatment Systems have been completed and are undergoing medical operation, the source added.***By the rules established by the legislative framework (OUG 1/1999, with subsequent amendments and additions), the national coordination of all actions circumscribed to the implementation of the measures established by the decree establishing the emergency situation is the responsibility of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Ministry of National Defence has the role of support and all measures have been taken to ensure the forces and means of the MApN in the situations where their allocation will be necessary, on the types of missions for which there will be requests.The military personnel is prepared to support the authorities in areas where military intervention will be required.