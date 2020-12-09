ParliamentaryElection2020/ InMin Vela: 273 complaints registered on election day, by 42 pct less than in 2016

As many as 273 incidents have been reported to the authorities on general election day, by 42 percent less than at the previous ballot in December 2016, Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Wednesday.

He mentioned that 34 offenses and 59 criminal acts have been found for which 48 persons are currently being investigated.

"The Ministry of the Interior was on duty during this period, the day of the vote included. This year's elections wrapped up with no particular occurrences. A number of 239 electoral events were held in 127 localities during the campaign, and 143 campaign-related complaints were registered, by 60 percent less than in the 2016 election campaign," Vela said in a press statement at the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior.

There were also 123 instances where the electoral campaign continued online after the legal ending term, Vela added.

Approximately 40,000 personnel of the Ministry of the Interior were on duty on election day, tasked with protecting the polling stations and ensuring public order and peace.