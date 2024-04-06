Subscription modal logo Premium

Party of European Socialists (PES) leaders convening in Bucharest

Cristi Șelaru
Palatul Parlamentului Casa Poporului

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) and PES activists Romania will host today at Parliament Palace in Bucharest a meeting of leaders of the Party of European Socialists (PES), Agerpres reports.

According to PSD, attending the event will be Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commissioner Nicolas Schmit, PES President Stefan Lofven, PES Secretary General Giacomo Filibeck, and PES Vice-President Victor Negrescu.

Also there will be PSD PNL candidate for Bucharest City Hall Catalin Cirstoiu, Minister of European Investment and Projects Adrian Caciu, and Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity, Simona Bucura-Oprescu.

PSD says in a social media post that discussed at the meeting will be an alternative to the tenures of the right-of-centre European Commission presidents, the solutions of the European social-democracy to the problems facing people, and what the PES will do for the European Union to function better, more efficiently and especially in the interest of people.

