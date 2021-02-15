Patriarchy's Banescu: Manner in which a religious services is held depends on church members' responsibility

Drafting and submitting a public petition addressed to an institution is perfectly legal and democratic, and the manner in which a religious service is held depends exclusively on the huge responsibility, at the individual level and at the level of the community, of the members of the Church, the Romanian Patriarchy's spokesman Vasile Banescu told AGERPRES on Monday.

Vasile Banescu's reaction came after the submission by the members of the Declic Community to the Romanian Patriarchy of a petition entitled "Change the christening ritual that says baby need to be immersed in the font!."

According to this petition, initiated by Vladimir Dumitru, a member of Declic, the christening ritual should be made only "by symbolically watering the baby with the water from the font."