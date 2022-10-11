Phoenix - The Story documentary film gala premiere, on Sunday, at Palace Hall in Bucharest

The documentary film Phoenix - The Story will have its gala premiere, on Sunday, at the Palace Hall in Bucharest, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The extraordinary presence of founding members Nicu Covaci and Mony Bordeianu is announced at the event. Among the guests are Mircea Baniciu, Costin Petrescu, Ovidiu Lipan Tandarica, Mani Neumann, Valeriu Sepi, together with other members of the original lineup, but also new members: Cristi Gram, Costin Adam, Flavius Hosu, Vlady Sateanu and Lavinia Sateanu.

Directed by the filmmaker Cristian Radu Nema, the documentary film tells the band's story, as we all experienced it, and transposes in cinematography the spirit and message of the cultural phenomenon that was Phoenix, at its 60th anniversary, Agerpres informs.

"Practically, this documentary, from the imagery that can be found in it, shows that although someone tried before in the 90s, and in the 2000s, it had to be created, on this 60th anniversary," Cristian Radu Nema declared for AGERPRES.

According to him, the film "belongs to Romania, to Romanian culture", just as "Phoenix does not belong to Covaci or Baniciu or Kapl, it belongs to Romanian culture".

"It is a phenomenon beyond the idea of a musical band, it is a phenomenon belonging to the essence of the Romanian culture, and this film joins this phenomenon. The intention of this film is for the Phoenix phenomenon to remain on the screen, immortalized and forever. This film tries to convey on the screen what the band conveyed in concerts, to convey in the cinema hall what the audience in 70s received live," Nema further said.

Nicu Covaci, leader and founding member of Romanian rock and cult band Phoenix, confessed that when he saw the film for the first time, he had tears in his eyes. According to him, the basic idea is "for the world to be left with a pleasant impression of Phoenix".

"Phoenix is moving forward, our signal is positive. It doesn't matter what fights there were or what stupid things happened in the past. Almost 60 people have been through Phoenix and every one of them was the best of the best and everyone made great efforts, that's why Phoenix is appreciated today, with each and everyone's effort," highlighted Covaci.

Phoenix - The Story is a large-scale documentary film that transposes, on its anniversary, the spirit and message of the Phoenix cultural phenomenon into a cinematic product. The film describes the history of the Phoenix band, which transcends the trajectory of a rock band and becomes a national symbol that reflects a state, but also a system of thought transposed into a scale of values. The film is not necessarily a narrative about the members of the band and their success, but rather describes the evolution of the Phoenix phenomenon in three major stages, starting from the musical impact and reaching the social and cultural aspects, placing it at the same time in a a kind of parallelism with the European and international cultural space, the release states.

During its 60 years of activity, cult band Phoenix transmitted to the public, beyond the music, a state of mind, a breath and an energy that endure even today, overcoming political regimes and various other factual situations. The spectators, covering almost four generations, equally perceive the protesting message conveyed in such a complex manner over time by means of the Phoenix symbol.

The members of the band experimented with many musical genres, starting with the rock'n'roll of the Beat Generation, psychedelic rock, hard rock and culminating with ethno-rock. Songs like "Vremuri", "Fata Verde", "Negru Voda ", "Strunga", "Canarul", "Mugur de fluier", "Mica tiganiada" and "Nunta" are masterpieces that still write the history of Phoenix.