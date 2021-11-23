 
     
PM-designate Ciuca calls on parliamentarians to complete adoption of law on green certificate

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that the COVID green certificate represents a priority and called on all lawmakers to adopt the law in the field.

"The green certificate is a priority. We are a country that has had a tragic experience with the fourth wave. We notice that in the other countries of Europe the fifth wave is emerging. (...) As such, I call on all parliamentarians to understand and complete the process of adopting the law for the green certificate," Ciuca stated, after submitting in Parliament the list of the proposed ministers and the government program.

The draft green certificate is being debated by the select committees of the Chamber of Deputies. The plenary of the Chamber is the decision-making body for this bill.

