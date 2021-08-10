PNL's Orban: Law for abolition of SIIJ is in Parliament; final form will have to be found in coalition

The final form of the draft law dismantling the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) must be found in the governing coalition, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday.

He reminded that the law for the abolition of the SIIJ is in Parliament.

"The law abolishing the SIIJ is in Parliament. It was adopted in one form in the government meeting, in another form in the Chamber of Deputies. (...) Now we have a point of view of the Venice Commission and actually, at present, the decision on the form of the SIIJ's abolition is in the Senate, because the Senate is the decision-making chamber and the bill is under debate. Of course, in the end, it is within the coalition that we will have to find that form that will be supported by all the partners within the coalition," Orban stated at the end of the governing coalition meeting.