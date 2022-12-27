Police holds in custody man who was caught red-handed with 1 kg of cocaine on Christmas Day

A man was held in custody for 30 days by the Bucharest Court after he was caught red-handed, on Christmas Day, with one kilogramme of cocaine he previously shipped to himself from Belgium.

"On December 25, the policemen of the Bucharest Organized Crime Brigade, together with the prosecutors of the Directorate for investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism - the Central Structure, documented the activity of a person investigated for high-risk international drug trafficking crimes and domestic high-risk drug trafficking," informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

According to the investigators, in December, the man traveled to Belgium, where he bought approximately 1,000 grammes of cocaine, which he later shipped, via a transport company, to Romania.

In the morning of December 25, the man picked up the respective package in the Suceava City, Suceava County, with the high-risk drugs inside, being caught red-handed by the police.

Later, the prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism - the Central Structure ordered the detention of the man for 24 hours, and on December 26, the judge of rights and freedoms from the Bucharest Court ordered his preventive arrest for 30 days, the same source shows.

Specialized support was provided by the Special Operations Directorate of the Romanian Police.