President Iohannis on his possible suspension: Ha, ha, ha

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis responded with a laugh "Ha, ha, ha" to a question asked by the journalists on Friday evening in Sibiu related to the fact that Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea brought up again the topic of the president's suspension.

"Can I respond you informally? Ha, ha, ha," Klaus Iohannis stated, when asked if he is concerned that Liviu Dragnea spoke again about a possible suspension of the president.President Iohannis attended a meeting of the Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL), which took place at a hotel in Sibiu.Chairman of the PSD Liviu Dragnea stated on Tuesday that he wants the suspension of the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, unlike Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, who has another opinion."I would want it. Let's see if Mr. Tariceanu changed his opinion. I further endorse Viorica Dancila with no hesitation and I support her in all respects. She also started to become a target. But this government, which they want to take down through violence - because they won't stop, but neither do we keep our hands in the pockets. And that's what I want to assure all party members," Dragnea told private broadcaster Antena 3.