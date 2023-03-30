President Iohannis, Spanish Interior minister Gomez address Romania's accession to Schengen area

Romania's accession to the Schengen area was among the topics addressed by president Klaus Iohannis and the minister of Interior of the Spanish government Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, who was on an official visit to Bucharest, the Presidential Administration informs.

According to the source, the visit to Romania of the Spanish Interior minister takes place in the context of the "excellent" cooperation relationship between the two countries, with the goal of further developing the dialogue on the line of Internal Affairs and Police Cooperation, as well as in view of the takeover by Spain of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of this year, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis highlighted the positive framework of the bilateral relationship between Romania and Spain, this year celebrating ten years since it was raised to the level of Strategic Partnership, as well as the excellent bilateral, European and NATO cooperation. The head of the state sent thanks to the Spanish authorities for the open support shown to the Romanian community in Spain.

As for the holding by Spain of the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of this year, president Iohannis expressed Romania's support for its priorities and reiterated our openness to work closely together to advance the European agenda and successfully overcome the current challenges.

"The president of Romania discussed our country's goal to successfully complete the accession to the Schengen area this year, expressing thanks for the constant and unconditional support provided by Spain for Romania's accession. At the same time, president Klaus Iohannis reaffirmed the interest of our country to be actively involved in identifying solutions at European level regarding the management of migration," the Presidential Administration informs.

Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez stressed the excellent cooperation between the two countries in the field of Internal Affairs and expressed appreciation for Romania's openness to support the future Spanish Presidency of the EU Council in advancing important files in the fields of migration and asylum, police cooperation, the fight against trafficking in human beings, security, etc.

The Spanish official also pointed out that Romania's accession to the Schengen area is in the interest of the entire European Union, contributing to strengthening the security of the European space, noting that it will continue to actively support this goal including during the exercise of the mandate of the Presidency of the EU Council.