PSD's Stanescu: Electoral alliance for local, European Parliament elections is being discussed

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) are currently discussing an electoral alliance for the local and European Parliament elections, but a final decision has not yet been made on this subject, general secretary of the Social Democrats Paul Stanescu said on Wednesday.

He was asked at the Palace of Parliament whether, if they go for joint lists, the PSD should give the candidate for Capital mayor, agerpres reports.

"Probably after the meetings we have today we will decide," Stanescu said.Asked if Gabriela Firea still has the support of the PSD to run for Capital mayor, Paul Stanescu said, "She has always had the support of the PSD, but there are negotiations. At the end of this day you will know exactly. We would be happy if the PSD, Gabriela Firea were candidate for mayor, but we are in some negotiations and we will see what will happen after the negotiations. There are two big parties, not everything depends on the PSD. There are two parties that are discussing an electoral alliance for the local and European Parliament elections, so I can't tell you what would suit me."