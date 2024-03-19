PSD's Stanescu: Gabriela Firea, on PSD-PNL list for EP elections

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Secretary General Paul Stanescu on Tuesday said that Gabriela Firea will be on the joint Social Democratic Party (PSD) - National Liberal Party (PNL) list for the European Parliament elections.

He said that Gabriela Firea from the PSD and Sebastian Burduja from the PNL will be the campaign coordinators of the PNL-PSD candidate for the mayoralty of the capital.

Stanescu believes that doctor Catalin Cirstoiu has "the first chance" to win the electoral competition for the Capital Hall because he is supported by the two parties and is a "recognised" doctor, who as manager of the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital "has done good things."

"I think he has a problem with notoriety. There are still two months and something left and we will work intensively on this," Stanescu said at the Senate on Tuesday.

Stanescu mentioned that the PNL and PSD will decide on joint candidates for sectors 1, 2 and 5 of the capital no later than Wednesday.