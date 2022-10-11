Remarkable Romanian presence at Expo Real Munich 2022

Romania was a remarkable presence at Expo Real Munich, counting among the top ten exhibiting countries at the biggest international trade fair for property and investment in Europe which ran between October 4 - 6; Romania went on display in a joint stand organized by the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania), a release informs.

"In a very uncertain economic period, Romania now has a very good opportunity to position itself as an attractive, intra-European, innovative industrial investment location. The strong presence of Romanian exhibitors at Expo Real Munich provided an excellent platform for internationally promoting this location exactly with this message," said AHK Romania general manager Sebastian Metz.

The exhibitors at the Romanian stand included representatives of local authorities seeking investors interested in Romanian locations - the Galati City Hall, Maramures Business Park, the Resita City Hall, the Center Regional Development Agency and the Suceava County Council, as well private sector entities having as basic activities the development of commercial, residential or industrial park projects, integrated logistics services, including urban development through software applications, civil and industrial constructions, consulting: AFI Europe, Alma Consulting, Bucharest Real Estate Club, DeRom Total, REC Partners, Olympian Park, SPEEDWELL and WDP Romania, Agerpres informs.

The Brasov City Hall and the Brasov Metropolitan Agency, together with partners Urban Invest, Cartier Coresi, Maurer Imobiliare, AFI Brasov, Elmas, ARO Palace had their own booth under the banner 'Invest in Brasov'.

AHK Romania is the official representation of the German economy and also the largest bilateral Chamber of Commerce in Romania. Established in 2002, AHK has over 550 member companies, offering businesses an important platform for networking, information and experience exchanges.