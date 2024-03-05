Romania does not anticipate gas consumption reduction, relying on its own sources (EnergyMin)

Romania does not anticipate a reduction in gas consumption, relying on its own sources, said on Monday in Brussels, at the meeting of EU energy ministers, Sebastian Burduja, the Ministry of Energy informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"We are talking about a recommendation, not an obligation, in the same context of the need for other European states to reduce their dependence on Russian gas. I argued before the council of ministers that Romania does not anticipate a reduction in gas consumption, relying on its own production sources, especially after 2027, following the start of production at Neptun Deep, which will make our country the first gas producer in the EU. Furthermore, I emphasized that, on the contrary, we anticipate an increase in gas consumption in Romania, both through the restart of the chemical fertilizer industry and the expansion of gas distribution networks to the population through the Anghel Saligny program," said the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja.

"Minister of Energy Sebastian Burduja presented elements related to Romania's energy security strategy, with a focus on indigenous sources in a technologically neutral manner, the role of natural gas as a transitional fuel, the importance of maintaining the competitiveness of the European industry, and the need to consolidate energy infrastructure critical for energy security in the region, including for the Republic of Moldova. In this sense, national projects such as Neptun Deep, nuclear projects at Cernavoda and Doicesti, and the Tarnita-Lapustesti pumped storage hydroelectric power plant play an important role in national and regional energy stability, including from the perspective of decarbonization," the release said.