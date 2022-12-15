Romania files, through PM Ciuca, memorandum on Romania's accesion to OECD

Romania submitted on Thursday to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) the initial memorandum regarding Romania's accession to the OECD, told Agerpres.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who is on a working visit in Paris, handed over the initial memorandum regarding Romania's accession to the OECD to Secretary General of the OECD Mathias Cormann, at the OECD headquarters.

Afterwards, the two high officials made joint statements.

After the statements, PM Ciuca is to participate, as a guest, in the meeting of the OECD Council, in a special session dedicated to Romania, which gathers Ambassadors of the Organisation and European Commission member states.

Currently, the OECD has 38 member states, representing renowned democracies and strengthened economies. Together, the OECD member states ensure almost 70 percent of global production and trade and 90 percent of the foreign direct investments, at world level.

In close collaboration with public authorities, economic and social players, as well as representatives of civil society, the OECD establishes international standards and focuses on promoting policies which impact most aspects of citizens' public life - from improving economic performance to creating jobs, from promoting efficient educational systems to combating international tax evasion. The OECD facilitates the exchange of experience and good practices between countries, and makes available its own data, analyzes and expertise regarding the establishment of public policies.

The OECD is a participatory forum, which debates national experiences, with the goal of determining the most suitable course of action for a certain matter.