Romania qualifies for semifinals of Balkan preliminaries of European Women's Under-20 Volleyball Championship

The Romanian national team qualified for the semi-finals of the Balkan zone in the preliminaries of the Under-20 Women's European Volleyball Championship, after defeating Kosovo with 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-12), on Wednesday, in Ankara, in Group A.

Raluca Andreea Puica, author of 9 points, was the best Romanian player in this match, which lasted 63 minutes.

Romania had been defeated by Turkey with 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-16), on Tuesday, in its debut match.

The Romanian national team is participating in the tournament with the Under-18 national team, which is preparing for the final tournament of the European Championship, this summer, in central Blaj, Alba County (July 1-13).