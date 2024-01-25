Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Romania qualifies for semifinals of Balkan preliminaries of European Women's Under-20 Volleyball Championship

ziaruldesport.ro
volei feminin

Romania qualifies for semifinals of Balkan preliminaries of European Women's Under-20 Volleyball Championship

The Romanian national team qualified for the semi-finals of the Balkan zone in the preliminaries of the Under-20 Women's European Volleyball Championship, after defeating Kosovo with 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-12), on Wednesday, in Ankara, in Group A.

Raluca Andreea Puica, author of 9 points, was the best Romanian player in this match, which lasted 63 minutes.

Romania had been defeated by Turkey with 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-16), on Tuesday, in its debut match.

The Romanian national team is participating in the tournament with the Under-18 national team, which is preparing for the final tournament of the European Championship, this summer, in central Blaj, Alba County (July 1-13).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.