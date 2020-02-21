Romania ranks 1st in terms of companies having hard-to-fill IT&C vacancies

More than half (58 percent) of the companies in the 27 EU member states reported that in 2018 they were confronted with difficulties in filling in the vacancies of IT&C (information technology and communication) specialists, and the most significant deficit was recorded in Romania, the data published by EU's office for statistics Eurostat on Friday showed.

Approximately 9 percent of the EU companies recruited or tried to recruit IT&C specialists in 2018. Among the member states, although only 3 percent of the companies in Romania recruited or tried to recruit IT&C specialists in 2018, 90 percent of them argued that they had difficulties in filling these vacancies.Moreover, the recruitment of IT&C specialists was also difficult for companies in the Czech Republic (where 80 percent were confronted with difficulties), Austria (74 percent) and Sweden (72 percent).At the opposite pole, the percentage of companies which reported having hard-to-fill vacancies for jobs requiring relevant IT&C skills was below 40 percent in Spain (27 percent) and Greece (38 percent).The Eurostat data show that it has become increasingly hard for the EU companies to recruit IT&C specialists. The percentage of companies that had hard-to-fill vacancies for IT&C specialists stood at 37 percent in 2013 and 38 percent in 2014. Since then, this percentage increased significantly, by 4-6 percentage points per years, reaching a record level in 2018.