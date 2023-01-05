Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes ranks 38 after 5th stage of Dakar Rally

Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes (KTM) ranks 38 after the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2023 in the motorcycle class, held on a loop route in Ha'il (Saudi Arabia), with a length of 645 km, of which 373 km in a special test, according to EFE.

Mani Gyenes arrived at 1h11min04sec from the winner.

In the general ranking, Gyenes occupies the 35th place, 4h22min50sec after the leader, told Agerpres.

In the Rally 2 category, the pilot from northwestern Satu Mare is 15th, three hours behind the leader, the French Romain Dumontier.

The 6th stage is scheduled for Friday, on a route of 877 km between Ha'il and Al-Duwadimi, of which 467 km in the special stage.