Romanian Creative Week to show unique clothing combining tradition with state-of-the-art technology, May 19-28

Clothes that combine Romanian traditional costumes with state-of-the-art technology, some of which are to be presented for the first time, while others could already be admired during the Milan Design Week, will be exhibited during the Romanian Creative Week (RCW), which will take place between May 19 and 28, in Iasi, the organizers inform on Thursday.

A collection of dresses, Romanian blouses, embroidery and stitching with traditional motifs, made through a 3D printing technology, blending a re-interpreted tradition with the crafts of the future based on technology and computer science, will be shown on this occasion.

"Some of the pieces were already shown last year at the design fair in Milan, while others will be presented for the first time at the Romanian Creative Week. The 3D printing technology on textiles, developed by Stratasys, with whom we collaborated for the creation of these unique clothes, allowed us to preserve the authenticity and beauty of traditional Romanian motifs, combined with the latest technology. The public will be able to see, among other things, clothes with embroideries and stylized seams that, when analyzed in detail, will reveal certain figurines, symbols, letters and even texts, all 3D printed, which carry on the story of the tradition," stated architect Vlad Tenu.

According to the organizers, the exhibition "Heritage Re: coded 2.0." represents a reflection on the cultural heritage left to future generations, a celebration of diversity and ethnographic heritage, by decoding and reinventing centuries-old graphic motifs, with the help of computational design.

The creative process is augmented by an algorithm specialized in interpreting and recreating traditional motifs, in the same way that hand-stitched patterns were codified and passed down from generation to generation.

Organized within the Innovation&Digital section, supported by Amazon and part of Romanian Creative Week, the most important event dedicated to Romanian creative industries, the "Heritage Re: coded 2.0" exhibition is curated by FORĆVA, a multidisciplinary design laboratory founded by fashion designer Lana Dumitru and architect Vlad Tenu.

Now in its third edition, the Romanian Creative Week is organized by the Federation of Employers of the Creative Industries (FEPIC). Established in Iasi, in 2011, FEPIC has organized over 50 national and international promotion actions for the Romanian creative industries.