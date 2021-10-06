Romania's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosts Romania - Poland energy meeting

Romania's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will host on Wednesday the seminar "The Future of Energy, Bringing Together Conventional and Alternative Sources", which is intended to promote the exchange of best practices as a platform for the identification of sustainable energy solutions.

On the sidelines of the event, Secretary of State with the Energy Ministry Akos Derzsi had a meeting on Tuesday with Secretary of State with Poland's Environment Ministry Ireneusz Zyska, a press release published on the website romaniaexpo2020.ro informs.

The two officials discussed the conditions for energy distribution to end users in Romania and Poland and ways to streamline this service. Also, the need to modernize the energy infrastructure in the two countries was highlighted, with comparisons between different technical aspects of the supply and consumption calculation process. The need for integrating alternative sources in sustainable energy development strategies was also emphasized, in the light of the goals set out for the European Union through the Green Deal.

On this occasion, Secretary of State Akos Derzsi said that Romania is making sustained efforts to increase the share of renewable sources, such as wind and solar power, and that developing such energy sources is very important for Romania's energy future.

In his turn, the Polish official emphasized the benefits of initiating a bilateral exchange of best practices, and appreciated the set of advantages Romania holds in the energy field.

On the same occasion, General Commissioner of Romania's pavilion, Ferdinand Nagy, gave the two delegations a comprehensive presentation of the national exhibition space.