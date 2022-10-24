Romania's tourist accommodation capacity up 0.8pct as of July 31

Bed places in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments increased by 0.8% on July 31, 2022, y-o-y, while tourist accommodation establishments were down 0.3% according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to INS, most hotels were rated three stars (54.7% of all hotels) and there were 36 five-star hotels, the same as on July 31, 2021.

Of the total number of bed places in hotels, 46.4% were in three-star hotels, 30.7% in four-star hotels, 17.1% in two-star hotels, 4.2% in five-star hotels stars, 1.5% in one-star hotels and 0.1% in unrated hotels, told Agerpres.

As of July 31, 2022, there were 85 unrated tourist accommodation establishments as against 89 on the same date in 2021, most of them being camps for students and preschoolers (55.3% of the total in 2022), and of the 1,629 hotels in operation as on July 31, 2022, three hotels together providing 212 bed places were unrated.

Of the existing tourist accommodation establishments, 27.5% were at mountain resorts; 16.3% in the city of Bucharest and the county seat cities (excluding the city of Tulcea); 8.6% at Black Sea resorts (excluding the city of Constanta); 7.1% at spa resorts; 4.7% in the Danube Delta (including the city of Tulcea), and 35.8% were in other areas and tourist routes.

The first three counties ranked according to the total number of existing tourist accommodation establishments were: Brasov (879 accommodation establishments), Constanta (864) and Suceava (537). Constanta County had the largest share (24.6%) in the total number of rooms in tourist accommodation establishments (excluding rooms in huts), followed by Brasov County (7.6%) and Bucharest City (7.1%).

Of the total number of the existing tourist accommodation establishments, 24.5% were in Constanta County; 7.8% in Brasov County, and 6.4% in Bucharest City.

INS says that of the total of 167,900 existing rooms at tourist accommodation establishments as of on July 31, 2022 (excluding rooms in huts), 101,600 (60.5%) were in hotels. In 2022 compared with 2021, the number of reported rooms increased by 546 in agro-tourism guesthouses, 1,855 in hotels, while in tourist villas 63 rooms became unavailable and so did 392 rooms in guesthouses.

The number of existing bed places at Romania's tourist accommodation establishments as of July 31, 2022 was 367,400. Most of the places, 204,000, were in hotels, followed by agro-tourism guesthouses (56,900), tourist guesthouses (34,600), tourist villas (17,500), and hostels (13,600).