Romgaz CEO announces digging of new wells at Caragele, investments for another two years

Romgaz will continue its investments at the Caragele deposit, Buzau county, for another two years, where it will begin digging new deep wells in the coming months, in order to see the "geological truth of this project" considered a priority by the company, announced on Thursday, the director general of Romgaz, Razvan Popescu, at the Central - European Congress of Natural Gas.

"We tried, on behalf of the Romgaz company, to bring clarity on the evolution of the Caragele project. Once again, this project has been productive since 2009, in 2019 the first deep well within the Caragele project was put into production and from 2021 it is seen in the Romgaz company as a priority project," Razvan Popescu declared, agerpres reports.

The Romgaz CEO estimates that it is possible to drill new wells at Caragele until the end of this year.

Natural gas reserves at Caragele have been estimated at over 30 billion cubic meters.The Central - European Natural Gas Congress brings together Romanian and foreign specialists in the field of energy, representatives of the central authority and local authorities, on Thursday and Friday in central Sibiu.