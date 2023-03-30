Romgaz is preparing an investment program of over 2.3 billion RON, almost half for Neptun Deep

Romgaz National Natural Gas Company has an ambitious investment program for 2023, worth 2.3 billion RON, of which less than half will go to the Neptun Deep project, the general director of the company, Razvan Popescu, announced on Thursday at a conference on energy topics organized by DC Media Group.

"These investments are assumed, they are also initiated through the development program of the Caragele perimeter for 2023 and 2025, where we have nine wells prepared and planned, six with certainty and three that will depend on the results of the six. An evaluation was made of the resources and reserves we have available for exploitation in the coming period and we are trying to mitigate all the risks we had, the problems that exist, from the supply chain, from price increases, from the high inflation that all economic operators face at this moment", explained the director of Romgaz.

Asked if the recent legislative changes confused the company's plans, Razvan Popescu stated that "not necessarily", because a predictable framework was created.

"We are talking about a company that eventually has its income mainly from the sale of natural gas. Automatically when you have predictability and a large part of this income goes to an already known price, plans can be made in this regard. I think it was more unpredictable to still be connected to the market and to have high price volatility," he pointed out.AGERPRES