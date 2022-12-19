 
     
Salary increase for staff managing projects related to 2021-2027 programming period, PNRR

bani-lei-salariu

On Monday, the executive approved, by decision, a salary increase for the staff who manage the operational programmes related to the programming period 2021 - 2027, as well as the PNRR, a statement from the Government informs.

The piece of legislation adopted by the Government correlates the legal provisions that regulate the general institutional and financial framework applicable to European funds by "introducing the new operational programmws 2021 - 2027; completing the structures, authorities and public institutions in which the personnel who perform the duties related to the management of the European non-reimbursable financial assistance are employed, provided for by the European regulations and financing memoranda applicable or related to the elaboration, management, negotiation and implementation of the PNRR; modification of the salary increase from 35 pct to 50 pct until the first evaluation of the individual professional activity/performance".

The increase is only granted during the period that the person carries out their activity under the conditions of the law regarding the remuneration of staff paid from public funds, told Agerpres.

"This measure is necessary to stimulate the personnel who manage the operational programmes related to the programming period 2021 - 2027, as well as the PNRR, in order to realize the investments comprised in the PNRR and to ensure a sufficiently adequate working apparatus to ensure the fulfillment of the 507 milestones up to August 31, 2026," the press release reads.

