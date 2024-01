Scheduled events for January 22

PRESIDENCY:

- President Klaus Iohannis welcomes several ambassadors in Romania: Brazil, the UK, Albania, Greece, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Tunisia, Japan

- President Klaus Iohannis welcomes visiting Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chinh

SENATE:

- Senate president Nicolae Ciuca welcomes Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chinh

GOVERNMENT:

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu welcomes Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh

DIPLOMACY:

- Foreign Affairs minister Luminita Odobescu attends Foreign Affairs Council's reunion in Brussels, meets with NATO secgen Jens Stoltenberg

POLITICS:

- French and German ambassadors, Nicolas Warnery and Peer Gebauer, respectively, visit German Cultural Centre and French Institute in Cluj-Napoca, attend round table at UBB, meet with mayor Emil Boc, UBB rector Daniel David

ECONOMY:

- Romania-Vietnam Economic Forum hosted by Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania

- Turnover in wholesale trade in November 2023

- Turnover in services mainly provided to enterprises in November 2023