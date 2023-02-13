Seven out of 10 Romanians expect prices and cost of living to continue to rise this year (study)

Seven out of 10 Romanians expect prices and the cost of living to continue to rise this year, 6% of respondents stated that their salaries have increased at least to the same level as inflation, and 15% expect a salary increase in 2023, according to a study carried out by Dynata for Revolut.

1,000 Romanians were questioned.

70% of Romanian respondents said that prices and inflation will continue to rise in 2023, 19% believe that they will stagnate and 8% of respondents are optimistic and expect a decrease in inflation. This optimistic perception is more common among men (12%), among people aged between 25-34 (11%) and respondents from the center of the country (12%). Price increases are rather anticipated by women (75%) and those aged between 45-54 (78%).

According to the research participants, parents with children (77%) and pensioners (71%) have the highest exposure to inflation. Also, every third Romanian involved in the research declared that another category affected by inflation is that of entrepreneurs (33%).

According to the study, the respondents' perception was that life is easier for singles who are employed (6%) and for unmarried couples who live together (18%). In any case, the perception differs depending on the age of the respondent. Young people aged 18-24 tend to believe that students are more affected by inflation (45%), as are seniors over 65, who consider themselves more exposed to inflation than other social categories (94%).

From the employees' point of view, the simplest way to temper the effects of inflation is to increase incomes. In fact, 45% of the Romanians surveyed (40% for women, 49% for men) believe that this is the solution.

40% of the Romanians who responded to the study declared that inflation taught them how to spend less and better control their funds.

Because of inflation, one out of three Romanians decided to save more for difficult times, and 13% want to put money aside for future investments. 27% stated that they would rather reduce spending on various items and keep money for experiences. Only 4% would consider a second job.AGERPRES