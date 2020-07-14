Simple motion against Minister of Development, adopted by Chamber of Deputies

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, in its extraordinary session, the simple motion against the Minister of Development, Ion Stefan, with 168 votes in favor, 81 against and 50 abstentions, while 5 deputies did not vote.

The simple motion entitled "You can tell the National Liberal Party (PNL) government by the beam!" was debated in plenary sitting last week.

In the text of the simple motion submitted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Minister Stefan is accused of misrepresentations in public documents, "not yet investigated by the relevant bodies, for reasons difficult to understand."

The PSD claims in the motion that Ion Stefan started his term "with a misrepresentation, from which he also derives the well-known nickname of Minister 'Beam'; ironically, the minister became better known by his nickname than by his real name."

In reply, the Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration, Ion Stefan, argued that the motion filed against him is composed almost entirely of "invectives and slander", pointing out that the Social Democrats are not interested in the ministry's projects.